COVID task forces to help distribute mosquito nets

By Daudi Zirimala

The Government of Uganda is set to distribute 27.5 million long lasting insecticide mosquito nets under the third Universal Coverage Campaign for the distribution of mosquito nets.

The campaign dubbed “Under the Net” is aimed at to increase access and ownership of nets in communities across the country.

According to state minister for Primary health Dr Joyce Moniriku ,the campaign is further expected to create a culture of net use and sustain the gains achieved by the previous campaigns which led to a reduction in the malaria prevalence and this will also be an opportunity to educate the population on mosquito net use, care, repair and re purposing.

The campaign will be digital and scientific heavily utilizing social media and other new media like blogs.

To further support the COVID fight, the mosquito net campaign sensitization will utilize COVID task forces at district and sub county levels and fund media space delivering integrated malaria and COVID messages.

Starting Friday 10th July, 2020, 25 districts will be covered under Wave I and these include: Alebtong, Amolatar, Budaka, Bududa, Bugiri, Bukwo, Bulambuli, Butaleja, Butebo, Dokolo, Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Kapchorwa, Kibuku, Kween, Lira Mbale,

Namisindwa, Namutumba, Otuke, Paliisa, Serere, Sironko, Soroti and Tororo.

A total of 4,371,259 nets will be distributed protecting 7,484,520 people against Malaria in the districts