Crown beverages introduces Mirinda’s new taste

By Alice Lubwama

Crown beverages Limited has today unveiled a new tasting Mirinda brand on market.

While launching the new taste brand in Entebbe this afternoon, the Crown Beverages Brand Manager Ernest Sentongo said that they decided to change the taste after a survey was carried and it indicated that the customers demanded for an improved taste.

Sentongo adds that the old brand will be phased out of the market with in one month and the bottles will be redesigned.

.

He has encouraged the people to embrace the new tasting Mirinda because it is the best orange soda on the market. Mirinda has existed on the market for more than 50 years in different flavors.

He also hints that there is a plan in the years to come to introduce more Mirinda flavors.