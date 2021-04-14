Crude Oil pipeline expected to employ over 14000 Ugandans

By Moses Kidandi

Over Fourteen thousand Ugandans are set to benefit from the construction works on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Government will commence this project as soon as the affected persons are compensated. Uganda’s Energy and minerals development minister Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu made these remarks following the signing of a joint Agreement between the Government of Uganda and Tanzania for the construction of the the pipeline running from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania.

The Minister is challenging Ugandans to position themselves so as to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the oil sector mainly in supplies,construction ,human resource and many more opportunities.

The signing of key legal frameworks was comprised of the Host Government Agreement, Shareholders agreement and the Tariff and Transportation Agreement.