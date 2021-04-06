Cyprian Lwanga was an NRA sympathizer -Museveni

By Gloria Nakiyimba

President Yoweri Museveni says the late Archbishop for Kampala archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was an NRA sympathizer during the war that ushered the NRM government to power.

Speaking during the state funeral of the fallen archbishop at Kololo independence ground on Tuesday, President Museveni said “Cyprian Lwanga was part of our bayekera sympathisers. We were in the bush fight but we had sympathizers. They did not shoot guns but I am sure they prayed for us. They also contributed , they were with Cardinal Nsubuga, there were also other leaders like Bishop Yokana Mukasa , and the Muslim leaders like prince Badru Kakungulu they were part of our sympathisers.”

The president who was accompanied by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, explained that this was one of the reasons why he ordered for the official mourning of the Catholic prelate at Kololo grounds.

He further explained that as a church leader at the level of an archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Lwanga had to be accorded a state funeral.

“He has been an archbishop. We don’t have many of those. They are only four for the Catholic Church. The one in the North, Archbishop John Baptist Odama, the one in the East Emmanuel Obbo, the one in the West Lambert Bainomugisha and the one here ” he noted

According to the head of state, honoring the late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga with a state funeral is part of building national culture and it’s not just only to honor the political people and traditional leaders.

“The church leaders are also national leaders. So I think in terms of developing your national culture of recognizing value and contribution, you must include the religious leaders but of a certain level” Museveni emphasized.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was the chief mourner revealed he got to know about the late archbishop through the late Emanuel Cardinal Nsubuga.

“When I came from the bush, Cardinal Nusbuga invited me to Kyankwanzi and Kizito Lwanga was there as a young priest always with cardinal Nsubuga. That’s how I came to know him personally but originally I just knew cardinal Nsubuga” he said.

The president hailed Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Lwanga for setting up a micro finance project to help the people.

“One of the things I came to appreciate was his microfinance project called Twekembe which he started with his salary and it’s now a big microfinance involving many people”

The late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was honored with 17-gun salute by the UPDF during the national mourning ceremony at Kololo organised by the government.

The ceremony was attended by religious leaders, and government officials.

His body was later airlifted to his ancestral home in Kyabakadde in Mukono district where another requiem mass was held at St. Charles Lwanga Kyabakadde.