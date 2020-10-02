Daudi Chwa’s children lose case against Buganda land board

By Sania Babirye

The grand children to the late Sekabaka Daudi Chwa have lost a case in which they had dragged Buganda land board of taking over land left behind by the late Buganda King.

These had dragged Buganda land board accusing the board of taking over their land that was left behind to them by their grandfather located in Massajja amounting to 350 acres.

However, Kampala high court judge Flavia Zeija has ruled that the said land belonged to Buganda kingdom and not Kabaka Saudi Chwa as an individual.

Justice Zeija further ruled that the said land has also belonged to the Buganda Kingdom since the reign of Kabaka Daudi Chwa which he never contested when he was even still alive.

She has explained that it was absurd that some people can claim for the said land 93 years later without even bringing any evidence in form of any document to prove so.

She has also warned grandchildren who uses courts of law to claim for land allegedly left by their grandparents without any proof saying it is a wastage of courts time when courts are filled with many case backlog.

The grandchildren had been suing since 2010 but the Buganda kingdom had maintained through out that it never took over any land that personally belonged to King Daudi Chwa.

Evidence showed that In 1900 agreement the Buganda kingdom received 350 acres while King Saudi Chwa received 100 acres personally which he distributed amongst his children per his will.