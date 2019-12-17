Defilement cases on the rise, Police asks public to be vigilant

By Robert Segawa

Police has strongly urged parents and care takers to be very vigilant and ensure that they protect their children especially young girls as the festive season sets in.

Police reports indicate that defilement cases are on the rise since the the longest holiday in the schooling schedule stated.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, says in a space of one week four aggravated defilement cases have been reported.

Enanga adds that the first case was in Nansana Wakiso district where a four year old girl was defiled by one Deus Lubega who is now in Police custody. The second incident happened in Nakasongola district where 55 years old Otaye Lutamba defiled the 5 year old girl and was lynched to death by angry residents. In Mpigi central, a 6 years old girl was defiled by teenager while in Gomba a teenager defiled 3 years old baby.

Enanga says that that all the four children are admitted at Mulago hospital in a critical condition.