Democratic party now open for dialogue with dissatisfied members

By Robert Segawa

Democratic Party leaders at different levels have attacked some of the party members who are championing the conflict and bickering in the party who they say are failing the party activities

The DP party leaders led by the national Party Vice President Mukasa Mbidde while addressing a news conference at national campaign party headquarters at Balintuma road in Mengo, noted that they are open to dialogue with the party members. Mbidde adds that these dialogues will aimed to streamline the party because the party leadership is currently focused at organizing the party delegates conference.

Mukasa Mbidde has also attacked the government for always interfering with the operations of the political parties that are aimed at strengthening the parties at grassroots level. He says this has now forced the members of these parties to struggle for positions at headquarters.

At the same meeting, Gerald Siranda the party Secretary General said that the party will take disciplinary action to all party members who don’t turn up for party activities.

Some of the members of parliament who include Andrew Komaketch the Deputy Party chief whip and Kenneth Bbosa Kiyingi the Bukomansimbi South Member of parliament attacked their fellow members of this generation for their failure to streamline the party and instead promote violence in the party