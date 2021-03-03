Deputy Speaker Oulanyah adjourns sitting to mourn Kadaga’s niece

By Alice Lubwama

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah chaired the house for only 40 minutes after deferred the next sitting to Thursday 11am.

Oulanya said it is not human to chair the house when the speaker was mourning her niece.

He said that even if it was his last opportunity to preside before the 10th parliament, he was willing to let the chance go but he would not go ahead with the sitting when the head of the institution Rebecca Kadaga was mourning a relative.

He asked members who are able to travel to Kamuli to join Kadaga at the burial. Oulanyah also informed members of how he was called on Tuesday after 4 pm by his personal assistant asking him to chair today’s session which he accepted saying it is his duty.

He said although he accepted to chair the house,it was emotionally difficult to do when the speaker was mourning her niece that is why he decided to adjourn it for Thursday.

On a lighter note, Oulanyah noted that he had almost forgotten how parliament looked like because it has been a while since he chaired a sitting.

The incident happened following a concern raised by Koboko Woman member of Parliament Margret Baba Diri wondering how the speaker Kadaga was going to be able to chair the house while she had lost a relative yet she has a deputy who is supposed to help her.

Oulanyah last chaired parliament on 4th February 2020.