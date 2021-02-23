DJ survives jail after he was accused of theft

By Sania Babirye

A Disco jocker mixer (Dj) with one of the local television stations in Kampala Shafiq Kigundu survived spending a night at Kitalya government prison after city hall court grade one Magistrate Nabirye Fatuma grants him a 500,000 cash bail after he denied stealing a mobile phone valued at UGX 450,000 from a colleague.

Prosecution states that Kigundu a resident of Mawanda road in Kamwokya, and others still at large between February 2021 at NBS Television offices Naguru stole a mobile phone techno valued at UGX 450,000 the property of Ronald Kaye.

He returns to court on the 23rd of March for trial.