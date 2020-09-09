Dodoviko granted bail

By Sania Babirye

The Makindye court chief Magistrate Prosy Katushabe has granted bail to the suspect Dodoviko Mwanje and seven police officers who are charged with the illegal demolition of St.Peters church in Ndeeba in August this year.

These have been ordered to deposit two million each while their sureties have been ordered to execute a non cash bail of 100 million shillings.

The suspects have also been barred from travelling outside the country without Clarence from court and ordered to deposit their passports with court.

The case has now been adjourned to the age 16th of this month for further mention after state prosecutor Nakato Lydia informed court that investigations are still on going.

Prosecution states that Dodo and Ivan Katongole a KCCA Urban planner between March and August 2020, they conspired with several senior police officers and other people who are already on remand at Kitalya government prison to demolish st. Peter’s church in Ndeeba ;the property of Church of Uganda.

Katongole is said to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

Among the senior police officers implicated in this matter is the Superintendent of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC , ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato ; the Officer in-charge of Ndeeba police , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero; who are police Field Force unit commanders .

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commissioner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to over see security deployment at St. Peter’ church in order to avert any possible demolition .

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division , a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church

and theft of church property such as chairs and doors .

These 21 suspects who are on remand at Kitalya prison have participated in today’s court proceedings via video conferencing having been already charged and denied any involvement in the demolition of the said church which happened in wee hours of 10th/August 2020.