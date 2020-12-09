Dodoviko to be tried be fore Anti-Corruption court

By Sania Babirye



Businessman Dodoviko Mwanje, five senior police officers and KCCA officials have been ordered to be tried by the anti corruption court on charges of corruption, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to the illegal demolition of st.peters church in Ndeeba in August this year.

This is after prosecution informed Makindye court chief Magistrate Prosy Katushabe that investigations are complete and the Director of public prosecutions is ready to have the accused tried before the anti corruption court.

Among the senior police officers implicated in the said illegal demolition include, the officer in charge of Ndeeda police station, ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato, field force unit commanders , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero, ASP Isabirye Kaloli, AIP Kiro Anthony and CPL Kasule Richard.

Other co accused include Ivan Katongole a KCCA Urban planner, retired army officer Muhammed Kawoya, Naika Richard a civil engineer and inspector of building Rubaga division among others.

The suspects are also charged with a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease after they allegedly gathered at the church to demolish it.

Prosecution states that Dodo and Ivan Katongole a KCCA Urban planner between March and August 2020, they conspired with several senior police officers and other people to demolish st. Peter’s church in Ndeeba ;the property of Church of Uganda on the night of 9th of August 2020.

Katongole is said to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commissioner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to over see security deployment at St. Peter’ church in order to avert any possible demolition .

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division , a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church

and theft of church property such as chairs and doors .

The fine has now been forwarded to the anti corruption court .