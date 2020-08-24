Dodoviko turns hiself in over Ndeeba church demolition

By Sania Babirye

Makindye chief magistrate court has charged Dodoviko Mwanjje; a businessman a key suspect in the demolition of St. Peter’s Church -Ndeeba in Kampala with conspiracy to commit an offense .

This is after he turned himself in today following criminal summons by the court two weeks ago.

Dodoviko commonly known as Dodo has been charged jointly with Ivan Katongole; a KCCA urban planner who is alleged to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

They appeared before chief magistrate Prossy Katushabe and denied the offense.

Prosecution states states that between March and August 2020, the 2 conspired with several senior police officers and other people who are already on remand at Kitalya government prison to demolish st. Peter’s church in Ndeeba ;the property of Church of Uganda.

Their co accused officers include the Superintendent of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC , ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato ; the Officer in-charge of Ndeeba police , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero; who are police Field Force unit commanders among others and are on remand at Kitalya government prison.

This beings the total number of those charged in the illegal demolition to 23/