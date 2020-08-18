DP die hards not impressed with current party defection wave

A senior member of the Democratic Party and also former Kawempe south MP Sebuliba Mutumba and another senior member of DP warn opposition parties not to celebrate the defection of members from one party to another because it is dangerous to the existence of parties.

In an interview with Capital Radio, Mutumba said that what political parties should do now is to attract new members from the ruling NRM party if they are to progress, other than poaching from each other.

Sebuliba says it is unfortunate that opposition party are killing other parties yet these are the fountain and pillars that can hold democracy.

He called upon leaders of opposition parties to come together and settle the dust before it is too late.

“The current trend of politics is not healthy and leaders need to come back to their senses and settle the dust.” Mutumba said.

Sebuliba adds that parties should aim at consolidating their efforts, other than jubilation when one comes from one opposition party to another.