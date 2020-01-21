DP releases roadmap for 2021 elections

By Robert Segawa



Opposition Democratic Party ( DP) has released it’s road map towards the forth coming general elections 2021.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Kampala the National organizing secretary of the party, Suleiman Kidandala, said the party will hold it’s delegates conference between 28th-31st March 2020 where they will elect the new party president and other flag bearers.

Before the delegates conference there will be registration of party members at village level from 14th-26th January.

Kidandala added that there will be elections of party executives at village to district level from 26th January to 9th march.

Meanwhile party representatives from constituency and districts will represent the lower levels in the national delegates conference .