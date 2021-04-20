DP set to launch campaign for compensation

By Robert Segawa

The opposition Democratic party is set to launch a campaign aimed at ensuring government urgently compensates land owners in districts where the East African crude oil pipeline will pass.

The oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania will pass through 10 Ugandan districts including Hoima ,Kikuube,Kakumiro,Kyankwanzi,Kyotera ,Mubende ,Rakai,Lwengo ,Ssembabule and Gomba.

Speaking to the press at the party headquarters in Kampala the DP president Nobert Mao revealed that they will be meeting leaders through their branches together with their legal experts next week to get advise on how to go about with the matter since the pipeline will affect a number of people in the 10 districts.

Mao reminded Ugandans on how government had mooted a plan to amend article 26 in the Constitution that emphasizes compensation of land owners.

The DP president said that government should ensure compensation reaches its intended people since it is coming from the two oil companies including Total and CNOOC.

In related development the Democratic party president said the Visa restrictions against Ugandan government officials by the US are not sufficient to punish them.

He said the restrictions will not be effected during this period when borders of some countries are closed during to the Corona virus pandemic.