DPP asks Wakiso court to take over Bobi Wine case

By Sania Babirye

The Director of Public prosecutions has asked the Wakiso magistrate court to take the case in which city lawyer Male Mabirizi is accusing him of giving false information to the Wakiso district electoral returning officer in order to be nominated for the Kyadondo East MP East in 2017.

However, Mabirizi has objected to the DPPs request on grounds that the DPP has not given any reason to as why she should take over the case.

Court is yet to rule on the said application this afternoon.

In the said case, Mabirizi wants court to block Hon.Kyagulanyi from being nominated as a presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections and also be banned from active politics for a period of seven years if court finds him guilty of lying about his age.

Hr is charged with giving false information, obtaining registration by false pretense and uttering false documents.

Mabirizi says he has evidence to prove that Kyagulanyi lied that he was born in 1982 when he was actually born in 1980.

Mabirizi further accuses Kyagulanyi of falsely obtaining registration on parliamentary website through giving false information that he was born in 1982 and that he was 36 years of age where as not in 2017.

Security has also been beefed up at the court although Bobiwine did not show up.

This is the second case against Bobiwine allegedly lying about his age by Lawyer Mabirizi that the DPP wants to take over.