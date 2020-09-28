DPP takes another Mabiriizi case

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court has allowed the Director of Public Prosecution to take over a case in which city lawyer Hassan Male Mabiriizi is accusing Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine for allegedly lying about his age despite Mabirizi contesting the take over.

Grade one Magistrate Stella Amabiris ruled that the DPP has all the powers to take over any case at any time as he and does not need permission from court to take over any private case of his interest .

The magistrate has further stated despite the DPP taking over a case, it does not amount to abuse of legal provision services.

Meanwhile, Mabirizi had also asked court to summon Hon.Kyagulanyi however, this request was also declined on grounds that the case has been taken over by the DPP and ordered Mabirizi to avail all his alleged evidence in form of documentation to the DPP to help her prosecute the case.

Speaking to the media, Mabiriizi stated that he is dissatisfied with the court’s decision and that he will be appealing in the high court.

Mabiriizi is accusing Bobi Wine of making a false declaration before the passport control officer and obtaining false registration on the parliamentary website that he is 38 years a born of 1982 yet he was born in 1980 which makes him 40 years.

Mabiriizi is basing his claims on academic documents obtained from UNEB and Makerere university all indicating that Bobi Wine was born in 1980 not 1982.

This is the second case against Bobiwine allegedly lying about his age by Lawyer Mabirizi that the DPP has taken over.

Bobiwine is charged with giving false information.