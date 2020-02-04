DP’s Mao mourns Moi



By Robert Segawa

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has urged President Museveni to borrow a leaf from the fallen Kenya’s former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi and handover power peaceful.

Moi was 95 years old when passed on this morning while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

During the Democratic Party weekly press conference, Mao said that although Moi’s leadership was harsh and cruel but at the end he settled for the multi-party democracy in Kenya, term limits as well as handing over power peacefully which helped Kenya to reach the high democracy they are enjoying today.

Mao adds that President Museveni must help Ugandans and handover power peacefully .

He sends condolences to Kenyans, family members, East African Community and all peace loving people over the lost of such democratic man.