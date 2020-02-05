Drivers warned against using sirens and colored lights illegally on the road

By Robert Segawa

New police operation will crack down on motorists putting on Sirens and colored lights pretending to be Emergency vehicles and whoever arrested will be prosecuted by courts of law.

This comes after the increased indiscipline among motorists on roads exhibited by use of Sirens on unauthorized vehicles, the use of colored lights similar to emergency vehicles and increased violation of rules governing the use of registration number plates.

Addressing journalists at Central police station the Acting Director Traffic and Road Safety Bazil Mugisha said that all vehicles should comply with regulations.

Mugisha further warned drivers not to cover number plates if arrested, one will be prosecuted in courts of law.

He also asked drivers to go to driving schools and revise the Traffic and road safety regulations . He also confirmed that the operation will start on Wednesday.