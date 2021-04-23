EC asks court to dismiss Nyanzi’s petition

By Sania Babirye

The Electoral Commission has asked the High Court to dismiss Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu’s Election petition challenging the victory of Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko on grounds that it is baseless.

Doreen Musiime, the Returning Officer for Kampala Central Division told court that Nsereko’s Election was free and fair since it was conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the Electoral Commission Act, Parliamentary Elections Act and all other relevant laws.

Nyanzi accuses Nsereko of conniving with the Electoral commission and the said returning officer to rig the Election .

According to Musiime, results from all the polling stations were transmitted in time, tallied and Nsereko was declared winner in accordance to the declaration form results.

She told court that Nyanzi’s allegations of malpractices and other illegalities against her and the Electoral Commission are misconceived since he never raised any concerns before her.

She also claims that some of the alleged errors that were purportedly done by the Commission were sheer human errors resulting from prolonged fatigue but maintains that they did not affect the actual number of votes gathered by each of the candidate or confer an electoral advantage to any candidate.

Musiime added that the margin within which Nsereko defeated Nyanzi was also far above the prescribed number of votes which says that the margin should be more than the 50 votes if court is to order for a vote recount.

Nsereko is yet to file his defense after finally being served a copy of the Election Petition last week.

On the 10th of March, Nyanzi petitioned the high Court in Kampala challenging the victory of the incumbent Independent Muhammad Nsereko after Mengo magistrate court dismissed his application for a vote recount.

Nyanzi wants the high court to declare him as the validly elected MP for Kampala Central division or orders a recount or sets aside Nsereko’s victory and orders for a by election.

In his main petition, Nyanzi claims that the said election was not conducted in accordance with the electoral laws and that there was non compliance .

He further claims that failure by EC to conduct a free and fair elections affected the results in a substantial manner and that seven presiding officers committed electoral offences by failing without lawful excuse to furnish true returns of the election results to the returning officer within the time in which they were required to furnish those returns.

He further accuses both the returning officer and the presiding officers of deliberately making wrong entries on the final tally sheets by posting wrong votes at ten respective polling stations and that there are several votes at various polling stations that were not included in the final tally sheet on top of defranchising many of his voters from casting their votes on the polling day.

Incumbent Muhammad Nsereko defeated five other candidates including Nyanzi with 16,998 while Nyanzi who came second scored 15,975 votes with a vote difference of 1021 votes.

On the 28th of January this year, the Mengo Chief magistrate court dismissed his application on ground that Nyanzi failed to adduce factual evidence to prove the alleged mal practices but only based his evidence on hear say.

The magistrate also faulted Nyanzi of failing to bring any of his alleged agent who were chased away and those who who were refused to sign on any of the declaration forms as alleged from the said polling stations and yet some of the agents he quotes in his affidavit signed on the declaration forms showing that they accepted the results as announced.

The Magistrate said that Nyanzi was just on a fishing expedition with no factual evidence but only hear say which court can not entertain and orders him to pay Nsereko all the money he has used in the said case.

Nyanzi had petitioned the magistrate court seeking a recount on grounds that the voting process and vote counting was marred with a lot of malpractices by both the electoral commission and Nsereko’s agents.