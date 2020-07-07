EC says no money for prisoners and Ugandans abroad to vote

By Sania Babirye



The electoral commission has filed an application in the high court asking court to give them more time to solicit for funds to allow prisoners and Ugandans abroad to be able to vote after 2021 generals.

The application comes after high court judge Lydia Mugambe on the 18th of June ordered EC to make sure that prisoners and Ugandans abroad participate in all general elections including the coming generals.

However, according to an affidavit sworn in by one of the commission’s legal officer Hamid Lugoloobi, the commission says it does not have resources available to allow the said two group of people to participate in the coming general elections.

Lugoloobi further reveals that currently the available resources allocated to the commission for the year 2020/2021 can only handle already registered Ugandans.

He adds that without another source of independent funding , the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the limited time frame of only 7 months to the polls, the Electoral commission cannot open the voter register to include the two categories of Ugandans.

Lugoloobi has now asked the high court to reviews it’s order in which it recognized the rights of inmates and people in the diaspora to vote in the next election and instead allows the EC embark on the process in the near future .

Court has set the 13th of this month to hear the said application before justice Esta Nambayo.