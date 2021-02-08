Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li and Dan Magic denied bail

By Sania Babirye



36 National Unity Platform Members out of the 49 arrested in December in Kalangala and charged with illegal possession of one fire magazine and four bullets have been denied bail by the General court Martial sitting in Makindye.

These including Bobiwine’s body guard Eddie Sebuwufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, singing partner Nubian Li, and producer Dan Magic have further been remanded to Kitalya and kigo government prisons until the Monday the 15th of this month for further reconsideration.

Court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti granted bail to only 13 including Chuma Kayesu after prosecution informed court that they have instructions to not object to their bail applications.

However Major Emma Karuhanga however informed court that they have instructions to oppose the rest of the bail applications including that of Nubian li and Eddie Mutwe.

Prosecution states that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 while at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu Zone, Kawempe Division were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun, which. is the monopoly of the defense forces.

These are seeking to be granted on bail on grounds that bail was their constitutional rights, they have been tortured and had to fend for their families since they are the sole providers.

On the 8th of January, They were charged with illegal possession of live ammunition( one magazine) in a court session in which their lawyers led by Medard Ssegona were no allowed to attend court.

Ssegona later told the press that their clients are just prisoners of conscience and that as a party they will continue seeking for justice for their clients since they are innocent.

He further revealed more about the said charge in which state claims that a search was conducted at one of the suspects residence and failed to get anything but after failling to get anything, the security operatives ordered one of the suspects to search in one of the dustbin and when one of the suspect to check the dustbin the security operatives had pointed out to him, they found the said alleged magazine

The said members had been granted bail by the Masaka magistrate court but the army court later issued a production warrant for them yesterday leading to their arraignment today