Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li and others further remanded

By Sania Babirye



The army court has further remanded to Kitalya government prison the 49 National unity platform party members including Bobiwine’s singing partner Nubian Li,Eddie Mutwe, Kafuko Stanley and Lookman Kampala.

These today appeared in front of a seven member team led by Lt.Gen.Andrew Gutti for their bail application hearing but it was instead pushed to the 8th of February 2021.

On the 8th of January, these were charged with illegal possession of live ammunition( four magazine) in a court session in which their lawyers led by Medard Ssegona were no allowed to attend court.

He says that these are just prisoners of conscience and that as a party they will continue seeking for justice for their clients since they are innocent.

He further revealed more about the said charge in which state claims that a search was conducted at one of the suspects residence and failed to get anything after which security operatives ordered one of the suspects to search in one of the dustbins.When one of the suspects checked the dustbin the security operatives had pointed out to him, they found the said alleged magazine.

The said members had been granted bail by the Masaka magistrate court but the army court later issued a production warrant for them on Sunday leading to their arraignment today.