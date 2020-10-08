Education and health ministers sued over phased school reopening

By Sania Babirye

The first lady Janet Kataha Museveni has been sued in the high court in her capacity as minister of education and sports over the reopening of schools for candidate classes due 15th of this month.

Mrs Museveni together with the health minister Jane Ruth Acheng by the Executive Director of Human Rights Defenders Association Uganda (HURIDA -Ug) Tugume Gideon.

Tugume wants court to issue an order blocking the reopening of schools until government pays school fees and requirements for all finalists at all levels of education.

In documents filed in the high court, the petitioner, further asks court to compel the ministry of health take responsibility for any disease related to COVID-19 if any student is affected before reopening the Schools.

He claims that by the time government closed schools in March this year, the country had not registered any COVID-19 positive cases yet since the the country is crippling with a over 9000 COVID-19 positive cases with death and that reopening schools now is poor planning, illegal and discriminatory since most parents businesses such as bars, open markets, events , music, health clubs among others which are their main source of employment are still not yet opened which is likely to make many candidates miss out school.

The petitioner also claims that they tried to engage the two ministers but in vain forcing them to seek legal redress and that reopening of some schools with such a big number of children is against COVID-19 ministerial guidelines issued to the public and likely to put school going children exposed to COVID-19.

These want Court to compel government to financially support parents affected by COVID-19 lock down by paying school fees , registration fees and requirements for all students in both private and government institutions.

The two ministers have been summoned to file their defenses within 15 days before the case is set for hearing by court..