Eight UPDF soldiers charged

By Sania Babirye

The Division Court martial, of the UPDF 1 infantry Division, has charged 8 UPDF and LDU personnel of different offenses to which some pleaded guilty to.

The seven member court, chaired by Col. Sam Mugyenyi, charged the suspects with offenses ranging from man slaughter, careless shooting while in operation, failure to protect war materials all deemed capital offenses by the UPDF Act.

The suspects include a LDU officer Asuman Juma Musuya who was charged with man slaughter after he allegedly .

According to court, on the 25th of Jul 2019, while cleaning his gun, Musuya failed to take necessary safety precaution leading to killing of his fellow LDU Atanansi Mumuli.

The accused, accepted the charges and was convicted on his own plea. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment,starting from the date of his arrest.

Another LDU, Kirungi Sadik of Kira bn was charged with failing to protect war materials under section 122 of the UPDF Act.

He pleaded guilty of the charges and was convicted on his own plea.

Court heard that, on the 10th of Dec 2019, Kirungi Sadik’s firing pin and bolt were found missing from his gun, thus the offense.

The Defense lawyer, prayed for a lenient sentence since Kiringi was a first time offender, did not waste court’s time and was remorseful of his act.

On his part, the convict pleaded that he had a pregnant wife and was the sole bread winner for the family. He pleaded for a lenient sentence. In consideration of the above, court sentenced him to 6 months’ detention starting from the day of conviction.

LDU Ntabakirapose John, was charged with desertion, a capital offense under the section 146 of UPDF Act of 2005. He denied charges and was remanded until the 26th May 2020.

Similarly, Pte. Bogere Kigoma Pius, was also charged under the same section. He accepted the charges.

State prosecutor, Capt Pigan Mugisha pleaded to court that the convict be given a deterrent sentence.

On his part, the defense council Mrs. Kensiime Merian mitigated that Bogere was a first offender, he did not desert with a weapon and was the sole bread winner for the family.

She therefore, pleaded for a lenient sentence.

After a careful and lengthy deliberation, with consideration of mitigating factors, court sentenced him to 15 months’ detention from the date of his arrest.

Others charged were, Pte. Kabwana Jimmy, for careless shooting in operation against Section 125 of the UPDF Act, While LDU Olingi Joseph, was charged with obtaining registration by false pretense and denied the charges and was remanded until 26th May 2020.