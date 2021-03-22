More elected NUP legislators dragged to court

By Sania Babirye

Troubles for the newly elected National Unity platform party legislators continue with more being sued for lack of academic qualifications.

Three more MPs including David Serunkuma for Makindye Sabagabo, party spokes person Joel Ssenyonyi for Nakawa West and Lubaga South NP elect Aloyzious Matavu have been taken to the high court by the losers seeking court to nullify their victories.

These are being accused among other allegations of not having the request academic qualifications and further working with the Electoral commission to commit electoral malpractices.

These have been dragged to court by among others Sempala Kigozi, Nasalo and Mukesh Shakira who were all defeated in the concluded general elections.

These join among other members who have been dragged to court including Muhammad Segirinya the MP for Kawempe South whose fellow Party member Sulaiman Kidandala sued in the high Court challenging his victory on lack of academic transcripts.

However, Segirinya says that he used Ssegirinya Richard on his Primary and O level pass slips and later changed it to Ssegirinya Muhammad on his A level certificate after converting to Islam.

Minister Judith Nabakooba is also challenging the victory of NUPs Joyce Bahamas for the Mitiyana woman MP seat, while the victory of