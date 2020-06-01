Electoral commission advised to issue roadmap for presidential elections

By Sania Babirye

Opposition Forum for Democratic change says the Electoral commission should stop hiding under the lock down measures and issue a revised roadmap for the next year’s general elections.

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat says the said revised roadmap will clear all speculations from Ugandans surrounding the general elections on when they will be held.

Amuriat is accusing the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama of allegedly being guided by president Museveni whom they call a perennial candidate instead of being guided by the constitution of Uganda and other electoral laws.

FDC says as a party they are ready for the elections as scheduled by the Constitution.

The party is now calling upon the EC to issue the revised roadmap by this week to calm the hearts of many Ugandans on when whether the elections will take place or not next year as planned.