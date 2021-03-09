Engie Energy Access Acquires Fenix International solar energy company

By Gloria Nakiyimba

More than 550,000 customers have been connected to affordable solar power in Uganda by Engie Energy Access Uganda, former Fenix International.

Fenix International has re-branded following its successful acquisition by Engie Energy Access one of the leading off-grid, pay-as-you –go solar and mini grid solution providers in Africa

“We are very proud of this accomplishment and the future ahead. We have diverse range of solar home systems all the way to mini grids, and we have very advanced product engineering and customer centric credit models making our energy solutions affordable for customers who can’t afford them up front” said Daniel Willette Engie Energy Access Uganda country director

According to Willette, one hundred thousand are now owning their home solar systems having completed payment under the pay as you go arrangement with mobile phone company MTN.

In Africa a total of one million households have access to solar power representing one million customers impacted by Engie Energy Access.

The company is planning to expand its mini grid presence to develop over one thousand mini grids in the next four years.

Willette says “with the Engie acquisition that equipped us with more funding and support to now expand into even more markets. So as of today we operate not only in Uganda but in nine other countries in Africa as well”.

Engie is a very old very old company with an experience of over 150 years in renewable energy. It has gone through multiple main changes, acquisitions and mergers.