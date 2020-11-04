Equal opportunities boss granted bail

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has granted a 3.5 million cash bail to the Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi.

Grade one magistrate Moses Nabende also ordered Ntambi to deposit all his travel documents, land title of Block 226 plot 541 private land at Kyadondo in court while her three sureties including Chief executive officer LASPNET Sylvia Namubiru were ordered to execute a non cash bond of 44 million shillings to ensure that she returns in court whenever needed.

The case has now been adjourned to November 24th 2020 for further mention as police concludes it’s investigations.

Ntambi is jointly charged with other nine officials from the same commission who face with 25 counts including causing financial loss, embezzlement, corruption , abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud.

Ntambi is separately accused of negligence which resulted into gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between 2018 and April 2019

Evidence before court shows that she conspired with other officials at the commission to defraud government of 44 million shillings which was allegedly claimed to undertake and audit exercise of the Rural Electrification Programme in Uganda which activity is said to have not taken place.

Ntambi was arrested after a whistle blower petitioned president Museveni accusing her of tribalism by recruiting her tribes mates, relatives and classmates without following the proper procedures.

She was also accused of illegal dismissal of staff members,refusing to renew contracts of staff members and irregular staff interdiction.

She however denies all the said allegations.