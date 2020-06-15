Equal opportunities commission vows to monitor loan’s scheme

By Alice Lubwama

The Equal opportunities commission has vowed to be keen on the beneficiaries of the loan’s scheme for the academic year

2020/2021 to ensure that the right students get the loans.

While presenting the 2020/ 2021 gender and equity compliance Ministerial policy statements to the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the chairperson of the commission Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi said that they established that last year, Students from Eastern Uganda and people with disabilities did not benefit from these loans.

She notes that students from hard to reach areas ,islands and those with disability must benefit from the government loans.

In response, Kadaga asked the commission to be focus on the issue of people with disabilities saying many of those people are learned with all the needed qualifications but still denied chances of employment.