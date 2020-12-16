Events promoters released on bail

By Sania Babirye

The four Ugandan businessmen and event promoters who are accused of organizing a music show in which they invited Nigerian musicians to perform have been granted bail by the Makindye chief magistrate court.

These include Ugandan businessmen Ivan Ddungu, Kisakya Phillip, Benjamin Kabuura and a woman Salima Kim.

These are charged with with doing a neglect act likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease and were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo government prisons on the 14th together with the three Nigerian Nationals Stanley Omah Didia, Temilade Openyi and their career manager Muliwa Awoniyi who are all residents of Lagos in Nigeria

The Nigerians have since been deported back home after the DPP withdrawing the charges against them.

These appeared before grade one Magistrate Jude Okumu who ordered them to each pay one million cash bail and their sureties each bonded 10 million shillings not cash.

They have been ordered to return to court on the 1st of February 2021 for mention of their case.

Prosecution’s Getrude Apiyo states that on Saturday 12th/December 2020 at Ddungu Resort in Mulungu in Munyonyo Makindye division; the suspects flew in Nigerian suspects and held a Concert during the COVID -19 lock down down ; an act which would cause the spread of Corona virus .