Experts support legality of cannabis

By Deo Wasswa

Experts in the health sector have welcomed the United Nations decision to remove Cannabis from the category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry.

Speaking to capital radio, the Secretary General of Uganda medical association Dr. Mukuzi Muhereza, “there has been growing evidence that indicates cannabis has a lot of advantages especially in pain management, modification of appetite among others.”

He says that if used well and kept in the hands of professionals,cannabis abuse can be reduced significantly.

According to him, there shouldn’t be problem with growing cannabis in Uganda as long as there are stipulated terms of growth.

He added that parliament should amend the laws especially the anti-narcotic Act to okay the growing and processing of cannabis in the country

At the beginning December 2020, the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs.

The Vienna-based U.N. agency said in a statement that it had voted 27-25, with one abstention, to follow the World Health Organization’s recommendation to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin.

The drugs that are on Schedule IV are a subset of those on Schedule I of the convention, which already requires the highest levels of international control. The agency voted to leave cannabis and cannabis resin on the list of Schedule I drugs, which also include cocaine, Fentanyl, morphine, Methadone, opium and oxycodone, the opiate painkiller sold as OxyContin,

Wednesday’s vote therefore does not clear U.N. member nations to legalize marijuana under the international drug control system. Canada and Uruguay have legalized the sale and use of cannabis for recreational purposes, but many countries around the world have decriminalized marijuana possession.