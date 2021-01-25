External recruitment firms condemn the manner in which parliament is ignoring them

By Deo Wasswa



The Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) is stressed by parliament delays to come up with good laws to streamline proper monitoring framework of Ugandans working abroad especially in the Middle East.

According to Carol Baine, the secretary general at UAERA who claims that experts in the labor sector have submitted quite a number of proposals in parliament on the matter but the parliament is dead silent on it.

On 18th January 2021, the chairperson of UAERA Baker Akantambira went to Saudi Arabia to assess the situation. He says what he found was disheartening.

In his statement, he noted that the rent for shelter for 47 girls expired on 31st December 2020 and some girls have been sleeping under a tree outside the embassy for over two weeks and their offices in Saudi Arabia and Uganda are not responsive.

“I have met two depressed girls at our Embassy who have run mad due to sponsor abuses and lack medical attention. The job order processing system is down for lack of money to renew the licenses and servicing. He adds that if job orders must be processed, we must finance the Embassy because they used their money to look after our girls.

In an interview with Capital Radio, Carol Baine noted that UAERA intervened and has secured a shelter for them. “Let it be known that there is a contract that these girls must adhere to, and once they breach the contract they run away and become homeless

but as we speak now there is no girl sleeping on the street because we have secured a shelter for them,” she said.