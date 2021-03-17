Eye experts say keeping children indoors could deteriorate their sight

By Alice Lubwama

An eye expert Mercy Ndinyo from Lapaire glasses Uganda has warned parents on the dangers of keeping their children indoors for a long time saying that this will affect their ability to see well.

While speaking at the launch of a free eye check-up campaign dubbed “your eyes well being is our priority” across the country by Lapaire group in Kampala today Ndinyo, said that majority of the eye tests they have done in Uganda, show that the most common eye condition among Ugandans is short sightedness and this is either hereditary or a result of keeping children indoors.

Ndinyo added that if the children are kept indoors for a whole day, their eyes will not grow and they will not be able to see far.

“Eyes grow up to the age of about eight to 10 years so if you let your children stay inside for long time without them being outside then you’re making your child short sighted.” Ndinyo said.

The communications officer Lapaire group East Africa Oliver Mwanko Wambile said that due to lack of public awareness many people think that optical care is very expensive and it’s meant for the rich and the educated ones.

The national eye care campaign will consist of educating people about their eyes well being, sharing eye tips as well as carrying out free eye screening and testing for all those willing individuals and will last for one year.

Mwanko says they have so far tested over 35000 people all over Africa in the last three years.

Esther Nafula the clinic manager Lapaire glasses Uganda says that the campaign is based on the statistics from the ministry of health which currently stands at 1.2 million people visually impaired through short-sightedness.

“This number is about 0.4 percent of Uganda’s population which is quite big and although the reasons for blindness vary but part of that is that people are not able to get their eyes tested.” Nafula noted.

She said that their mission is to help Ugandans be educated about the importance of eye health because if people don’t get to know their eye status early the conditions may get complicated.