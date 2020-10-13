Facebook partners with Roke telecom to improve internet speed in Uganda

By Deo Wasswa



A Ugandan public service provider for voice and data communications services company and Facebook Inc, a global social networking service provider, have launched a new internet service program dubbed Roke Express Wi-Fi to take high-speed internet connections to millions of Ugandans at a lower cost.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Roger Sekaziga, the Chief Executive Officer of Roke Telkom has commended Facebook and its Founder, Mark Zuckerberg for extending this opportunity to Roke Telkom in providing affordable and high speed internet for internet users in Uganda.

According to a Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) 2019 report, only 23% of a population of more than 44 million Ugandans were internet users.

“The Roke Express Wi-Fi is a more scalable service network that will enable Roke Telkom to increase the number of access points to the internet, improve the company’s deployment scale and enhance the efficiency to over 600 Rokespots,” Mr. Sekaziga noted.

Facebook first began testing its Express Wi-Fi service network five years ago, and has since expanded across many African countries including; Tanzania, Kenya and most recently Uganda. The program is intended to offer local entrepreneurs and the grass root communities the affordable internet services.

This kind of partnership is the first of its kind in Uganda.

Uganda becomes the 8th country in Africa to partner with Facebook to build more internet access points that will enable developing countries to easily set up and manage their hotspots, in turn providing high speed connectivity to more communities.