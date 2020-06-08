Farmers ask that all animals be vaccinated against Foot and Mouth disease

By Moses Kidandi

Farmers across the country are asking the Government to carry out a mass vaccination of animal whether they have caught foot and mouth disease or not.

The Ministry of Agriculture, animal industries and fisheries recently outlined Sub-counties from more than 40 Districts that were suspected to have animals with Foot and Mouth disease and put them under quarantine.

However, farmers have come out to say that because of trade and transfer of animals from one place to another it would be prudent enough for the Government to carry out a mass vaccination across the country to ensure the safety of animals in the country.