Father asks court to send his son to jail

By Sania Babirye

A father has asked court to jail his son for a period of at least three years to help him stop smoking Marijuana while testifying against him.

60 year old Charles Okotha resident of Luzira Kirombe made the plea before Luzira magistrate court after his 26 year old biological son Emmanuel Okoth was charged with malicious damage to property a charge he denied.

While testifying in court, Okoth also a builder accused his son of smoking Marijuana defrauding people of their money by claiming to be a police officer and told court to find him guilty of the said offenses.

The father testified that whenever his son come back home at night, he would start fighting him, and demanding for his share of their family land yet he was still alive.

He was remanded back to Kitalya government prison until the 5th of October 2020 when his biological mother is also expected to testify against him.

Prosecution states that on the 20th of July 2020 at Luzira Kirombe Nakawa division in Kampala, the accused person using stones damaged the windows and door classes of his father’s house Charles Okoth after refusing to give him his share on the land.