FDC announces changes in party president election

By Robert Segawa

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has announced changes in electing it’s presidential flag bearer for 2021 elections due to the covid19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that unlike the past times where delegates have been convening at Namboole to elect the presidetial flag bearer, this time will be different.

He adds that this time they are going to conduct delegates’ meetings at sub region level where the aspirants campaign then after cast their votes.

Kikonyogo further adds that FDC has 21 sub regions and the voting will take place in 21 days.The final meeting will convene at Party headquarters Najjanankumbi where members of Parliament and NEC members will also vote and announce the suitable candidate to carry the party flag.

Two candidates have so far shown the interest and picked nomination forms.They are Patrick Amuriat the party president and national chairman Wasswa Birigwa.