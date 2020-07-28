FDC announces extension of nomination dates

By Sania Babirye

Forum For Democratic change has extended the dates for the nomination for the party presidential flag bearer to 3rd to 4th August this year.

Addressing the media today, party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says those interested in the seat were meant to pick their nomination forms this Thursday and Friday but Friday being a public holiday, they had to change the dates

He however notes that no one has sofar expressed interest in running for the party presidential flag bearer .

He says so far 512members have picked forms for the member of Parliament seats.

He has also warned those who do not qualify for the position to not pick nomination forms especially those with any outstanding obligation to the Party.