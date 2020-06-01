FDC boss announces opening of all national offices

By Sania Babirye

Opposition Forum For Democratic Change has opened all it’s offices nation wide despite the ongoing lock down.

According to the party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the move is aimed at resuscitating the party.

Amuriat says they have instructed all their members to observe a the Standard operation procedures from the ministry of health that were issued to combat COVID-19 including wearing of face masks, regular wash of hands and meetings held in smaller numbers.

Meanwhile Amuriat has faulted the government on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases saying the government has failed its people.

According to Amuriat, the Ugandans have done their part by protecting themselves but government has failed to manage the disease which has led to its increase including community to community transmission with health workers among those infected.

As we stand now, Uganda has confirmed more 40 cases bringing the total number to 457.