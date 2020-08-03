FDC extends nomination deadline for the third time

By Robert Segawa

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party leadership has once again postponed the nomination deadline for presidential flag bearer.

The Party’s Electoral Commission chairperson Bonifance Toterebuka Bamwenda told journalists at the Party offices in Najjanankumbi-Kampala that reluctance by the National Electoral Commission to furnish them with electoral guidelines was the reason they have continued to postpone events.

Bamwenda said the new schedule would be announced when the National Executive Committee (NEC ) convenes on Friday.

Bamwenda said those interested in picking nomination forms for FDC Presidential flag bearer must pay 5 million shillings which is non refundable.

This is the third time when the main Opposition Party postpones nominations.

The Party has also issued a one week ultimatum to all it’s district structural leadership to identify Member of Parliament aspirants in the newly demarcated 46 Counties by government.