FDC to petition EC over scientific campaigns violation by some politicians

By Sania Babirye

Forum for Democratic change says it is going to petition the Uganda Electoral commission on what it says the continued violation of the guidelines for the scientific campaigns by some politicians.

Addressing the media today, party spoke person Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said that they continue to see a specific group of politicians not observing the guidelines by going to campaign Publicly instead of using radio or TV stations as stated by the electoral commission.

Ssemujjju has cited among the many health minister Jane Ruth Aceng whose picture went viral over the weekend as she was caught allegedly talking to her voters face to face .

Another video of minister Aceng has angered the public as she was seen meeting a crowd of people without either wearing face masks or observing the social distancing directive.

The minister for information Judith Nabakooba has since come out and apologized on behalf of government over the ministers actions that are also against the standard operation procedures of combating COVID-19.