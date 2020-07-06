FDC rejects scientific elections

By Sania Babirye

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has rejected what it has described as digital elections because they allegedly compromise the quality of the outcome.

FDC says holding a normal election on the dates stipulated in the Constitution (January-February 2020) as announced by the Electoral Commission is a big risk. However, FDC also notes that if the country chooses to do so, then, the said elections must be transparent as commanded by the Constitution.

Addressing the media during their weekly press briefing, party spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda said that the Constitution provides for only normal elections where candidates freely interact with the electorate and any attempt to modify these elections will be unlawful.

He says as a party, they made it clear to the Electoral Commission that extension of the term of the President and Parliament as is being suggested in some quarters cannot happen because it is not supported by the Constitution.

According to Ssemujju, the People’s Government and the FDC are in final phases of producing a position paper that calls for a transitional arrangement of when the term of office for the president, Parliament and local governments should come to an end.

He says they will circulate this document to all political players, civil society and to religious leaders to facilitate a national dialogue and consensus.

“We think the country should allow the term of office for the current administration to expire. When it does so, an interim council should run the government and organize elections when the pandemic is over. The nature of the council and its members should be agreed upon by all political players in the country.” Semujju said.

Ssemujju says this will resolve the current impasse and that Parliament can make the necessary changes to the Constitution and electoral laws to accommodate this situation.