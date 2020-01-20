FDC set to elect a flag bearer

By Deo Wasswa

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has commenced its preparations for presidential flag bearer elections for the 2021 elections says party deputy spokesperson Jonh Kikonyogo.

Kikonyogo said that since their consultation meetings come to an end this month ,they will soon be advertising the post for the suitable party members to apply.

He says that the party will hold a delegates conference and select the flag bearer out of those who will apply.He adds that the party is set to release the road map to this effect before the end of this month, January 2020.

He says that those planning to contest for this post should prepare all the required documents.