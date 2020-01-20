fdc
Posted By:
January 20, 2020

FDC set to elect a flag bearer

By Deo Wasswa
Opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has commenced its preparations for presidential flag bearer elections for the 2021 elections says party deputy spokesperson Jonh Kikonyogo.

Kikonyogo said that since their consultation meetings come to an end this month ,they will soon be advertising the post for the suitable party members to apply.

He says that the party will hold a delegates conference and select the flag bearer out of those who will apply.He adds that the party is set to release the road map to this effect before the end of this month, January 2020.

He says that those planning to contest for this post should prepare all the required documents.

SIMILAR STORIES
Polly-Namaye
Police hunting for site engineers of collapsed building in jinja
death
Former Mulago pharmacist faces jail over ISO director’s son case
DR. TANGA ODOI SUMMONS INTERESTED NRM CANDIDATES
Only 55 will participate in the NRM delegates conference

Comments

comments