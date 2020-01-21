FDC vows to continue with regional celebrations

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change ( FDC ) has vowed to continue with their planned regional fifteen years celebrations in different districts across the country despite being blocked by police earlier on Monday.

Police on Monday blocked party president Patrick Amuriat Obbo from holding celebrations in Soroti and arrested Dr. Kizza Besigye from Jinja on his way to the venue , many of his party followers were also arrested from Mbale.

Patrick Amuriat the party president says that they’ll continue with their celebration programs and will hold their celebration in Western Uganda tomorrow.

He further adds that they will also review what exactly caused the arrests Party members during their activities on Monday.