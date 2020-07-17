FDC will not miss members who have left

By Alice Lubwama

The Forum for Democratic Change secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi says the party will not miss the nine members who have left the party since these had already become double faced.

The latest members to leave the party include Paul Mwiru Jinja municipality East, Gerald karuhanga Ntugamo municipality, Elijah Okupa kasilo county ,Soroti municipality mp Hebert Ariko , Angelina Osege Soroti woman MP , Odongo Otto Arua county and Simon Oyet Nwoya county.

In an interview with the press at parliament Nandala claimed that these people only Joined FDC to achieve their personal goals which they have got, warning Ugandans to watch out for them.

He however vows that FDC will take up their seats come 2021 parliamentary elections.