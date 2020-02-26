Fifty year old ordered to 200 hours of community service over theft

By Sania Babirye

City hall court has ordered a fifty year old man to do 200 hours of Community Service after he pleaded guilty to theft of a mobile phone.

James Katongole a self employed resident of Kyengera in Wakiso District has been jailed by Buganda road court grade one magistrate Marion Mangeni.

He pleaded guilty during a plea bargaining session and accepted to do eight weeks of cleaning Buganda road court.

The convict first denied the said charges when he was charged on the 18th of December 2019 and remanded to Luzira prison.

Prosecution states that on the convict while at Mukwano arcade in Central division Kampala snatched an Itel Mobile phone valued at 250,000 from a one Asiimwe.

The victim however raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the convict and recovery of the phone that was already shattered on the screen.