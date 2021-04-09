Fire guts ware houses in Kampala Industrial area

By Deo Wasswa

Fire has gutted warehouses in industrial area and destroyed items worth UGX 7 billion and more.

According to Dr Bildard Baguma the Executive director of Joint Medical store (JMS) the owners of one of the burnt warehouse, the fire started at around 11.30 pm

In an interview, Bildad noted that speculations have it that fire resulted from wielding activities in the roof of one of the neighboring warehouses.

Some of the items destroyed include health medical commodities, electronic appliances among others.

“So far we estimate that about 7 billion shillings worth of items has been lost and we shall give the actual amount of loss caused as soon as the situation is back to normal.” Bildad noted.

Commenting on the accident, the Nakawa Division Mayor Eng Ronald Balimwezo who is also the MP elect for Nakawa East has blamed the Engineers who constructed the warehouses for not creating enough space to use by fire brigade tracks in case of emergencies like this.