Fitness practitioners ask Government to open their facilities

By Deo Wasswa

The Association of wellness health and fitness practitioners in Uganda has called upon the government to consider re-opening of fitness facilities. They claim that they have put in place measures to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

According to the association, since inception of the lock down, the facilities are not earning yet they are spending on rent and some bills.

They say the facilities are now constraining them financially . They fear that many of the facilities will close if government continues the shut down.

Dr. Christopher Mbowa, head of UPDF fitness department who is also the president of the association says things like keeping records, sanitizers, Gun Temperature among others have been put in place by members to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The association comprises of 110 fitness facilities only in Kampala and has embarked on the journey to register more facilities across the country in an effort of marking the industry more professional and sound.