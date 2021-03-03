Food prices rise as inflation hits 3.8%

By Edwin Muhumuza

Ugandans will have to pay more money for food following the general increase in prices countrywide.

This according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics while releasing the consumer price index report.

According to the Director Macroeconomic Statistics, Aliziki Khauda Lubega, the Annual Headline Inflation for the year ending February 2021 is recorded at 3.8%; Compared to 3.7% registered for the year ended January 2021.

This was attributed to Annual Food crops and related items inflation that increased to -4.3% for the year ending February 2021 compared to -5.6% recorded for the year ended January 2021.

The increase in Annual Food Crops & Related Items was mainly driven by Annual inflation for Vegetables that recorded -4.7% for the year ending February compared to -7.4 recorded for the year ended January 2021;

Annual Inflation for Vegetables cultivated for their fruit, registered an increase of -12.6% for the year ending February 2021 compared to -17.2% recorded for the year ended January 2021.

However, Annual fruits Inflation decreased to -3.3% for the year ending February 2021 compared to -2.5% recorded for the year ended January 2021.

According to the senior statistician at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Julie Nakayenga, those that have experienced an increase in prices include, peas, tomatoes, green pepper, cabbage, eggplants, green vegetables, Nile perch and sugar.

Relatedly those whose prices have reduced include of fruits and Matooke.

‘Price reductions have been registered with citrus fruits and tobacco in that category to include lemon, oranges, French beans, tobacco leaves, matooke and passion fruits’ Nakayenga noted.

The Annual Core Inflation increased to 5.6% compared to 5.5% in the same period due to other Goods Inflation specifically, the purchase of Second hand vehicles which increased to 21.9% compared to 14.7%. In addition, Sugar registered an increase of -5.0% compared to -9.4%.

However, the monthly Energy Fuel and Utilities Inflation decreased by 0.1% during February 2021 compared to 2.8% recorded in January 2021.

The decrease was attributed to monthly Solid Fuels Inflation that recorded a 0.2%, drop in February 2021, compared to 6.7% rise registered for the month of January 2021. In addition, the Monthly Liquid Gas Inflation further declined by 0.7% during the month of February 2021 from 0.3% drop recorded in January 2021.